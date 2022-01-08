Miller says signings are coming sooner rather than later

Assistant head coach Kenny Miller on the touchline during the 2-1 defeat to Clyde (Pictures by: Michael Gillen)

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, the 41-year-old ex-Scotland striker admits competition in the squad is needed and that Saturday’s cinch League 1 match against Dumbarton has to be the start of a positive run.

“We need to start somewhere. This run of losing games has to end and there is no better chance for us to do that than tomorrow against a team around us in the table.

“We don’t want to be in that position but at the moment we are. We’re bang on half way in terms of the league season and there are a lot of points on offer still to climb the table.

Anton Dowds in action for the Bairns earlier this season in the Premier Sports Cup against Albion Rovers

“We need to start building momentum now and it has to start tomorrow,” he said.

“We are super stretched now from where we want to be due to the recent results. The three at the top have made a decent wee gap now and we will get cut adrift if we don’t go on a positive run,” he added.

“The mentality should be for Falkirk in this division that we go into each game knowing only a win will do and I won’t accept anything less,” he added.

After bringing in defender Aaron Taylor-Sinclair last week, the coach was clear more signings are on the way - but the January window can make progress slower than he would like.

Charlie Telfer drives with the ball to avoid the attentions of Aaron Splaine against Clyde in the 2-1 defeat

He said: “We’re very very active. We need competition and we need more bodies in the squad pushing for places. It’s a healthy thing to have.

“It drives training on and puts the standards up, the people coming in will be sooner rather than later.”

He added: “It can also depend on other clubs as it isn’t a one way street when it comes to negotiating. The January window always brings that extra challenge in that sense.

Gary Holt left the club earlier in the week as Sporting Director, with head coach Martin Rennie taking over Holt’s remit in terms of bringing in first team players, but Miller believes the transition is a seamless one.

Sporting Director Gary Holt left the club earlier this week

“It’s a collaboration so it doesn’t change much, it just takes one person out of the chain. When you have resources you use all of them and Holt was one of them,” he said.

“It puts a bit more responsibility on myself and Martin, we need players who will make an impact straight away but we believe in our abilities to source what we need.

“We are all well down the line with targets,” he added.

Anton Dowds has returned from his successful loan period at Arbroath, where he scored five goals in the part timers unlikely promotion push in the second tier. The forward played a big role in their ascent to the top and will provide the management team with a different attacking option.

Head coach Martin Rennie at first team training

Jaime Wilson has also returned after a loan period at Elgin City in cinch League 2, with Miller commenting: “There will be opportunities for them there, that’s why they are back with us. We believe both of them can play a part in some way.

“We need more goals from all over the pitch, I can’t stress that enough. In front of goal the stats are dreadful and embarrassing for a club of our size - we’ve worked on how we can improve that quickly.”

He added: “Our wing backs should chip in and our midfielders should score more often. Our formation enables us to have a fair bit of the ball so we have no excuses to find the net more often.”

Speaking about the side and the lack of goals, the assistant coach spoke about giving players like Charlie Telfer greater licence to showcase their talents.

He said: “I’ve known Charlie (Telfer) for a long time and he is a talented player who can play anywhere in that midfield area. We need him to be in and around the play making things happen. He can score from set pieces and he should be grabbing more assists and goals.”

He added: “He’s the type of guy who can do it all and we need to get him in a place on the pitch where he can do that.