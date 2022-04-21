Miller praises shooting stars after winning first game in interim charge

Callumn Morrison celebrates scoring the opening goal

A 3-1 victory saw hosts East Fife relegated to League 2, with a late Jamie Semple spot-kick not enough for them to take something from the match.

Falkirk started the match on the back foot and Stevie Crawford’s side could have been in front, if not for some smart stops from Robbie Mutch in goal.

With ten minutes to go before the break, the deadlock was broken when Callumn Morrison volleyed home superbly to give the Bairns a much-needed lift.

Charlie Telfer looks to win the ball back in midfield

Charlie Telfer doubled their lead just before the hour mark with a long-range effort, with Morrison rounding off the scoring with a well-worked team goal.

Speaking after the match, Miller, 42, said his side’s strikes were of the highest calibre.

“It was nice to score three really, really good goals today,” he said. “Being clinical is key because when chances come along, you have to take them.

“The morale from scoring is crucial and that has cost us this season, not getting goals when we could have.

Callumn Morrison celebrates his second goal of the match against East Fife (Pictures: Alan Murray)

“The quality of our players showed today with our finishing in front of goal.”

Of their performance as a whole, he added: “It’s good to end the run of losses, and there was some good stuff out there in general.

“They are a big, strong group and we defended our box well against throw-ins and corners.

“Despite having a fair bit of the first half and testing us, they didn’t get a goal, which is a real positive for the goalkeeper and backline.“Callumn Morrison’s first goal was stunning technique to volley it in and for his second it was great to see him shift and shoot quickly.

Keaghan Jacobs embraces Callumn Morrison

“He’s so dangerous driving at an opposing defence, and playing in that second striker role just behind not only suits him but suits what the team needs at this time.

“Coming back from injury and playing 90 minutes is boost too.

“Charlie Telfer’s capped off a brilliant performance with a wonderful strike, which has been coming for a while.”

Callumn Morrison loses his footing going for the ball

Robbie Mutch can't keep out Jamie Semple's penalty

Leon McCann drives forward under pressure