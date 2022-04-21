Miller: I want two more wins before any job talk

Kenny Miller on the touchline during the 3-1 win against East Fife (Pictures: Alan Murray)

The former Scotland forward took charge of the side for the first time last weekend against East Fife, and watched his side pick up a 3-1 win.

Of the match, he said: “We played a wee bit better against Cove actually to be honest, and we lost that game.

“The three goals we scored were genuinely outstanding. The defending was much better too in big moments.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callumn Morrison scored twice last weekend

“How we structured our attacking play was better and that is partly why the result was different.

“The construction and how well-worked the goals were pleased me.

“It was nice to get three points and end the losing run we were on.”

Callumn Morrison was included in this week’s SPFL team of the week for his two-goal performance, and Miller thinks the winger will be a key player next year.

The Bairns won 3-0 last time out against Alloa Athletic (Picture: Michael Gillen)

He said: “That two month period where he was toiling away was tough for him and for the club, we missed his ability and what he brings to the side.

“A fully fit Callumn is a key player for the club and his ability in the final third can create and score goals.

“The two goals showed beautiful technique and the way he worked with Charlie Telfer to get beyond the number nine and score was great from a coaching point of view.

“He showed direction on his first effort and didn’t try to knock the leather off the ball. The second was where we want him, facing defenders and getting the ball onto his right foot.”

Looking ahead to the visit of Alloa Athletic this weekend, he said that any job talk was parked to one side until the season is over.

The ex-Rangers and Celtic hitman wants three wins in a row to end the League 1 campaign.

“The overriding feeling of the season is going to be one of disappointment. We’ve underachieved as a group,” he said.

“Winning these three games is really important to me and the players to salvage some pride.

“The supporters will still come in big numbers so we owe it to them to play good football and put a performance on.

“These next two games will go a long way to coming back in June to a happy training environment.

“The focus from me is only on these two matches, and before Saturday it was on the three matches.

“It’s important that standards are kept high and Falkirk is a club that needs to be back up there.

“It’s been struggling away for too long and whoever is here next season needs to fix that.”