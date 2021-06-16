Midfielder Euan O'Reilly quits Airdrie for Stenhousemuir

Euan O'Reilly playing with Airdrie last season

Perth-born O’Reilly, 21, made 15 League 1 appearances for the Diamonds last season, scoring two goals.

The player, who has dropped down a division to join Stenny, is hoping to play a decent run of games with poor health having blighted his earlier career.

As a young player at St Johnstone he was diagnosed with osteitis pubis, which causes inflammation of the joint of the two major pelvic bones at the front of the pelvis.

Speaking to a national newspaper last season, O’Reilly said: “It was always giving me bother. I would get up in the middle of the night to go to the toilet or turn over in bed and I would be in agony.

“Some days I would think I was fine to train. I would do a warm-up, maybe push off on my left foot and then think: ‘Nope, I’m done.’ The same cycle would happen again.

“It wasn’t like I had broken my leg and you do this and that for eight months and you are back. It was such a weird injury.

“Brian Easton had something quite similar to me. I looked up to him as a senior player and took a lot from his approach.

“I would speak to him and he would tell me that it is really hard some days. But you just keep trying.”