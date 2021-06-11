Midfielder Craig McGuffie becomes Falkirk's fifth summer signing

Craig McGuffie has signed for Falkirk

The 23-year old joins the Bairns after one season with Greenock Morton in the Championship where he made 20 appearances and scored one goal.

Prior to that he spent five years at Somerset Park after graduating through the Honest Men's youth academy.

He also spent time on loan at Glenafton Athletic and Raith Rovers while with Ayr.

He follows on from Ryan Williamson, Steven Heatherington, Brad McKay and Aidan Nesbitt in moving to the Falkirk Stadium this window as new head coach Paul Sheerin and sporting director Gary Holt continue to build their squad for next season.