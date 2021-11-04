Michael Ruth: Forward players including me should be scoring more

Michael Ruth led the line expertly at Broadwood. Image: Michael Gillen

The Aberdeen loanee scored the opener in Cumbernauld during the Bairns 3-1 victory over Clyde on Saturday with a poacher’s goal at the back post.

However, the striker missed a gilt-edged opportunity just before that goal and admits he wants to find the net more often considering the work his teammates are putting in around him.

The 19-year-old said: “I had a chance just before the goal that I should bury. I managed to get one a few seconds later to make up for it, but with the chances we create, I should be scoring a couple every game.

“Guys like Charlie and Aidan are a joy to have behind you and they are intelligent with what they do.”

Falkirk played the latter stages of the match with 10 men after captain Steven Hetherington was sent off for a foul in the box, and David Goodwillie’s penalty made for a nervy ending.

Ruth was pleased with the spirit of the team to hold on while he watched from the stand after being substituted.

“Everyone dug in – not just the boys at the back, who were excellent, but the whole team worked hard to chase down and block crosses,” he said.

“It was nice to score at the end and it gave the supporters a nice moment after a hard couple of weeks. We deserved to win the game, for sure.”

“We will continue to win games if the forward players, including me, start taking the chances we are creating. The guys created so much in the game for us to feed off.”

Hetherington’s sending-off appeared harsh, he said, adding: “The red card from where I was didn’t even look like a foul.”

The Bairns now face Alloa Athletic at home on Saturday and Ruth says he wants to make things right after a poor performance in the reverse fixture saw him hooked after an hour as the Wasps ran out 2-0 winners.

He said: “We need to go on a run now and it can start on Saturday. The last time we played them was one of our poorest performances of the season.

“We will take confidence from scoring three goals at the weekend and hopefully kick on now into this game.