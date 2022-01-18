Michael Ruth and Declan McDaid leave Falkirk to return to parent clubs

(Pictures by Michael Gillen)

The 20-year-old striker netted six times for Falkirk making 16 appearances in total, but has not been a part of the first team plans under head coach Martin Rennie.

His loan deal was set for the full season, but the forward now returns to Aberdeen in the January window.

Winger Declan McDaid has also returned to Dundee after an underwhelming spell, the 25-year-old made 12 appearances grabbing a single assist in his time at the Bairns, having not found the net just once.

A club spokesperson said: “The club would like to thank Michael for his efforts while at Falkirk, and wish him all the best for the future.”

The same comment was said for McDaid.

Meanwhile on the incoming front, the Falkirk Herald understands St Johnstone stalwart Liam Craig is a key target for the Bairns this month.