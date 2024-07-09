Michael McKenna: Ex-Arbroath ace on 'risky' full-time Falkirk move and what he can bring to Bairns

Summer signing Michael McKenna in action for League One champions Falkirk against Alloa Athletic last weekend (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Signing for Falkirk wasn’t the simple option for Michael McKenna to make – but he reckons that finally making the leap to full-time football is a choice he simply had to make when fellow Musselburgh-born John McGlynn came calling.

The former Arbroath ace, 33, made the move to the Bairns this summer, ending a successful six-year spell with the part-timers which saw him make 242 appearances for the Red Litchies while also picking up an SPFL Championship player of the year award during the team’s incredible promotion push under Dick Campbell.

And McKenna, who penned a one-year deal with the League One champions, says he is going all in after making the step up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It took six months of thinking. I was back and forth,” he explained. “This wasn’t the easiest option for me, this was the big risk.

Michael McKenna in action for Falkirk against Alloa Athletic (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"I could have stayed part-time and there would have been less upheaval on my life.

"But for what I think of the gaffer and for the size of the club I had the chance to play for – it was the right call.

“I didn’t take the chance a couple of years ago. I had the chance to go to a couple of the lower-end Premiership teams but I chose against it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And it has probably played on my mind, thinking ‘did I make the right call?’ and ‘did I just chose being comfortable over really going for it?’.

Falkirk boss John McGlynn with assistant manager Paul Smith in the background (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“I have managed to alter my business so I can keep it going. I am not coming to Falkirk to give it a half-effort.

"I am here to really take my chance and be a big asset to the team. I think I can be that.

“It is totally different from Arbroath. We punched above our weight and it is a fantastic club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The difference here is the demand from a massive supporter base to win matches; they expect you to win every week against full-time teams, I am looking forward to that pressure.”

He added: “I want to test myself as a footballer. I’ve always thought I could play in a team like Falkirk’s and thrive.

"I feel like I offer something different to a lot of the players currently here.

“I like to get beyond the striker. I like to play just behind the striker and get shots off on goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My role probably is a specialist one and I like to be in that final third making an impact.”

Heading into the competitive campaign, with Dundee United up first this Saturday in the Premier Sports Cup group stages, McKenna is hoping to quickly catch up on fitness having missed part of pre-season due to a pre-planned family wedding – organised while he was still a part-timer.

On his time at the Bairns so far, he said: “It has been great. I haven’t been here for long.

"I had a pre-planned family wedding abroad so that has set me back a bit fitness-wise compared to the other guys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The competitiveness in training is so high and I am catching up with that but enjoying the challenge.

"The guys are pushing me and my goal is to be fully fit for the league season starting.

“I know the gaffer (John McGlynn) and Smudger (Paul Smith) well enough; you won’t be in the team if you aren’t fit enough.

"They expect the basics and with the high intensity we play at – I need to make sure I am fitter than I have ever been.

"This weekend is good start for us. Falkirk have raised their game against bigger sides over the past few years.