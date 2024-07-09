Michael McKenna: Ex-Arbroath ace on 'risky' full-time Falkirk move and what he can bring to Bairns
The former Arbroath ace, 33, made the move to the Bairns this summer, ending a successful six-year spell with the part-timers which saw him make 242 appearances for the Red Litchies while also picking up an SPFL Championship player of the year award during the team’s incredible promotion push under Dick Campbell.
And McKenna, who penned a one-year deal with the League One champions, says he is going all in after making the step up.
"It took six months of thinking. I was back and forth,” he explained. “This wasn’t the easiest option for me, this was the big risk.
"I could have stayed part-time and there would have been less upheaval on my life.
"But for what I think of the gaffer and for the size of the club I had the chance to play for – it was the right call.
“I didn’t take the chance a couple of years ago. I had the chance to go to a couple of the lower-end Premiership teams but I chose against it.
"And it has probably played on my mind, thinking ‘did I make the right call?’ and ‘did I just chose being comfortable over really going for it?’.
“I have managed to alter my business so I can keep it going. I am not coming to Falkirk to give it a half-effort.
"I am here to really take my chance and be a big asset to the team. I think I can be that.
“It is totally different from Arbroath. We punched above our weight and it is a fantastic club.
"The difference here is the demand from a massive supporter base to win matches; they expect you to win every week against full-time teams, I am looking forward to that pressure.”
He added: “I want to test myself as a footballer. I’ve always thought I could play in a team like Falkirk’s and thrive.
"I feel like I offer something different to a lot of the players currently here.
“I like to get beyond the striker. I like to play just behind the striker and get shots off on goal.
"My role probably is a specialist one and I like to be in that final third making an impact.”
Heading into the competitive campaign, with Dundee United up first this Saturday in the Premier Sports Cup group stages, McKenna is hoping to quickly catch up on fitness having missed part of pre-season due to a pre-planned family wedding – organised while he was still a part-timer.
On his time at the Bairns so far, he said: “It has been great. I haven’t been here for long.
"I had a pre-planned family wedding abroad so that has set me back a bit fitness-wise compared to the other guys.
"The competitiveness in training is so high and I am catching up with that but enjoying the challenge.
"The guys are pushing me and my goal is to be fully fit for the league season starting.
“I know the gaffer (John McGlynn) and Smudger (Paul Smith) well enough; you won’t be in the team if you aren’t fit enough.
"They expect the basics and with the high intensity we play at – I need to make sure I am fitter than I have ever been.
"This weekend is good start for us. Falkirk have raised their game against bigger sides over the past few years.
"I’m sure we will do that again and give them a real game. It is an exciting opener.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.