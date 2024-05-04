Michael McKenna: Arbroath ace set to sign deal with Falkirk ahead of Championship campaign
Arbroath ace Michael McKenna set to join Falkirk ahead of Championship return.
Michael McKenna has agreed to join Falkirk this summer ahead of the Bairns’ Championship return, according to BBC Scotland.
The Arbroath ace, who famously played a key role in the Angus club’s top-flight charge under Dick Campbell, has penned a one-year deal with the option of a second.
McKenna leaves the Red Lichties after a seven-year spell at the club – with the 33-year-old midfielder having played 25 times this season, scoring four times.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.