Michael McKenna: Arbroath ace set to sign deal with Falkirk ahead of Championship campaign

Arbroath ace Michael McKenna set to join Falkirk ahead of Championship return.
By Ben Kearney
Published 4th May 2024, 14:44 BST
BAIRNS BOUND: Arbroath ace Michael McKenna (Photo: Craig Brown/SNS Group)

Michael McKenna has agreed to join Falkirk this summer ahead of the Bairns’ Championship return, according to BBC Scotland.

The Arbroath ace, who famously played a key role in the Angus club’s top-flight charge under Dick Campbell, has penned a one-year deal with the option of a second.

McKenna leaves the Red Lichties after a seven-year spell at the club – with the 33-year-old midfielder having played 25 times this season, scoring four times.

