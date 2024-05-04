Michael McKenna: Arbroath ace set to sign deal with Falkirk ahead of Championship campaign

BAIRNS BOUND: Arbroath ace Michael McKenna (Photo: Craig Brown/SNS Group)

Michael McKenna has agreed to join Falkirk this summer ahead of the Bairns’ Championship return, according to BBC Scotland.

The Arbroath ace, who famously played a key role in the Angus club’s top-flight charge under Dick Campbell, has penned a one-year deal with the option of a second.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...