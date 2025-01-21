Michael Gemmell on reaching 300 games for Bo'ness United and his hopes for remainder of season

Michael Gemmell has made his 300th appearance for Bo'ness United (Photo: Alan Murray)

Michael Gemmell says he’s “loved every minute” of his time at Bo’ness United as the 38-year-old reflected on making his 300th appearance for the Newtown Park side over the weekend.

The fans’ favourite midfielder, who is also assistant manager to fellow BU icon Stuart Hunter, hit the 300-mark last Saturday when he played in the side’s 4-2 Scottish Lowland Football League defeat against East Kilbride.

And he was given a guard of honour before kick-off at Newtown Park for his ten-year association with Bo’ness since joining from Hill of Beath Hawthorn back in 2015.

"I don't necessarily like being the centre of attention and having that focus on me but it was a nice touch,” Gemmell told the Falkirk Herald. “One of our committee members organised it and I have to say East Kilbride as a club were brilliant on the day and put out some stuff on social media too. It was a classy touch.

BU legend Michael Gemmell is also the club's assistant manager as part of Stuart Hunter's coaching team (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"I've made friends for life that I'll keep forever. It is not something you envisage when you sign for a club. I’d have probably hit 300 quicker too if it wasn’t for the pandemic.

"I've loved every minute of it and I wish I had another 300 more in me but the reality is you're getting older and age catches up with us all.

"The scary thing is I don't feel like my legs are going yet! But I'm conscious that it's going to catch up with me.”

Gemmell – who works as a firefighter – has made just nine league appearances this season and has struck a good balance between his role as a player with as part of the coaching team.

Tough-tackling midfielder and club captain Michael Gemmell is a fans' favourite at Newtown Park (Photo: Mark Ferguson)

"It’s been a good transition,” he revealed. “Becoming assistant manager under Stuart has made it a wee bit easier because you're able to have that that say and you're able to balance out playing knowing where you stand with game-time.

"And when you aren’t playing, you are filling in that time with training and other management duties. It has been helpful and the truth is I probably couldn’t play every weekend now anyway.”

Eighth-placed Bo’ness now have an important couple of weeks ahead with a league trip to Gretna 2008 this Saturday, directly below then in the table, followed by a Lowland League Cup first-round visit to Albion Rovers.

On the BUs aims for the rest of the campaign, Gemmell said: “It would always be reflected as a positive to lift a bit of silverware and win a cup. It's something that me and Stuart haven't experienced yet within that management role.

"We had a really positive season last year and a load of success but ultimately we didn't win anything. It would take away some of the disappointment from our league form this year.

"We want to prolong the season as possible and give the boys something to play for. We have lost a couple of players who went senior that are always going to be difficult to replace.

"There's going to be a transition period that both myself and Stuart recognise but that being said there's a couple of things that we've identified that we'd really like to improve on. That process has already started.

"There are no meaningless games as a Bo’ness player – we want to still push up the league table.”