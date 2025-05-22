Michael Gemmell is honoured by Bo'ness United with testimonial match

Michael Gemmell paid tribute to late pal and former Bo’ness United team-mate Brian Morgan after an emotional testimonial recognised his outstanding service to the Newtown Park side.

Currently player/assistant boss alongside manager Stuart Hunter in the dugout, Gemmell has enjoyed ten brilliant years at Bo’ness since joining from Hill of Beath Hawthorn back in 2015.

And his former team travelled through earlier this month to help honour the popular midfielder. The likes of BU great Allan McGonigal played a part on the day with players and bosses from yesterday helping mark the occasion.

It was a day tinged with sadness however following the passing of ex-BU player Morgan, who died suddenly on Wednesday, April 23 aged 35 after suffering a cardiac arrest the week before.

Bo’ness United legend Michael Gemmell walks out onto the pitch with family ahead of his testimonial match against former club Hill of Beath Hawthorn (Photo: Turnstiles and Terraces)

"It was a tough day,” Gemmell said. “Brian was meant to be playing, his top was ready. He was still part of of the group chat organising this day. It was difficult. Everyone was devasted and it was a moment to remember Brian too.

"His funeral was the following day and I was mindful of that and everyone knew that they didn’t have to play or come along if they didn’t feel up to it. The funeral was incredibly difficult.”

On receiving his testimonial, Gemmell admitted that he didn’t love the idea at first.

"I am not really one for this sort of thing, as most people will probably know,” he said. “I was apprehensive and my wife could back me up on that! I don’t like being the centre of attention.

BU ace Michael Gemmell celebrates a derby win over Linlithgow Rose back in 2017 (Photo: Scott Louden)

"But I was humbled when I walked out and it was a special day. I have to thank those who made it happen and those who turned out on the day.

"It was great meeting up with some former team-mates and you forgot sometimes just how good you’ve had it, the memories you’ve made and just how close you are with so many people. I’ve played with some cracking characters too. That’s the best part of my career. The people you meet.”

Gemmell turned out for the BU in the first half before coming on for Haws in the second half to a ‘welcoming’ reception from the Newtown Park crowd. He is expecting to continue in his player/ assistant manager role next season.