Mentality key for Bo’ness United, reckons boss Stuart Hunter

Bo’ness United boss Stuart Hunter reckons the mentality of his group will be key going into the new Scottish Lowland Football League season.
By Ben Kearney
Published 19th Jul 2023, 17:15 BST- 2 min read
Stuart Hunter took charge of BU previously for a Lowland League cup semi-final in the 2021/22 season against East Stirlingshire (Photo: Scott Louden)Stuart Hunter took charge of BU previously for a Lowland League cup semi-final in the 2021/22 season against East Stirlingshire (Photo: Scott Louden)
Stuart Hunter took charge of BU previously for a Lowland League cup semi-final in the 2021/22 season against East Stirlingshire (Photo: Scott Louden)

The fifth tier kicks off this weekend, with BU taking on Gala Fairydean Rovers at Newtown Park (KO 3pm).

“We’ve had a good pre-season,” Hunter said. “I would have maybe liked one extra friendly against a team of a decent calibre but we took what we could get. I came in over the summer so things were a wee bit rushed in terms of organising things.

“The group looks good and I think we are close to being finished. If the right player becomes available then we will explore that for sure but as of this moment, I think we have a squad that can be competitive.

“The big thing is the attitude of the players because in the Lowland League any of the teams involved can beat you if you don’t turn up. It is that simple. Each team has quality in some way.

Most Popular

“But with the squad that we have I think we should be aiming to compete at the top end of the table in that top half. The standards at Bo’ness are that you win things so we will aim to do well in the cup competitions too.”

On his side’s opening day match against Martin Scott’s side, he added: “A home start is great. It won’t be an easy game. We know them well and they have familiar faces in their team. They have also built a good squad and will be looking to also improve on last year. It is important to get off to a decent start with three games in a short space of time.”

