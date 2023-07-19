Mentality key for Bo’ness United, reckons boss Stuart Hunter

Stuart Hunter took charge of BU previously for a Lowland League cup semi-final in the 2021/22 season against East Stirlingshire (Photo: Scott Louden)

The fifth tier kicks off this weekend, with BU taking on Gala Fairydean Rovers at Newtown Park (KO 3pm).

“We’ve had a good pre-season,” Hunter said. “I would have maybe liked one extra friendly against a team of a decent calibre but we took what we could get. I came in over the summer so things were a wee bit rushed in terms of organising things.

“The group looks good and I think we are close to being finished. If the right player becomes available then we will explore that for sure but as of this moment, I think we have a squad that can be competitive.

“The big thing is the attitude of the players because in the Lowland League any of the teams involved can beat you if you don’t turn up. It is that simple. Each team has quality in some way.

“But with the squad that we have I think we should be aiming to compete at the top end of the table in that top half. The standards at Bo’ness are that you win things so we will aim to do well in the cup competitions too.”