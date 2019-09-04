McMenamin gets Stenhousemuir reaction he’s looking for

Stenhousemuir boss Colin McMenamin was pleased with his players’ reaction as they held Annan Athletic to a 1-1 draw last weekend at Galabank.

McMenamin described their 3-1 defeat to Edinburgh City the previous week as a “disgraceful performance” but he was much more satisfied with his team’s display ahead of their Challenge Cup clash with The New Saints this weekend.

McMemamin said: “We got the reaction on Tuesday and Thursday night to be fair. I knew the players were hurting and I was hurting so it was a lot better this week. We were in the game, we put pressure on them and created chances.

“It was good to bounce off last week knowing it wasn’t good enough. It means we are three undefeated away from home and we can build on that now.”

Mark McGuigan opened the scoring for the Warriors before Christian Nade equalised minutes later, the visitors also hit the post and the bar.

McMenamin said: “It was a pretty strange game to be fair. They put us under pressure, long balls and were direct, which we stood up to.

“We lose a really poor goal but I think we played some nice stuff at times. We should probably score another couple, we hit the post and the bar, big Marky misses from eight yards which isn’t like him.

“On the basis of away performances, I’m quite happy with a point.”

Stenny face Welsh champions on Saturday in the third round of the Challenge Cup and McMenamin said “It’s going to be difficult to find out too much about them. It’s going to be tough they are full-time and I know two or three players from history.”

Meanwhile, the club announced they have signed former Peterhead attacker Willie Gibson.

McMenamin told the club’s official website: “I’m delighted to have Wullie on board. He is a player who has played at the highest level and comes with a wealth of experience.

“He adds quality and will also help with the coaching side. He will be a great role model for our younger players and I’m excited to work with him.”