McManus and Laverty sign new deals as Tidser departs

It has been a busy day of business for Falkirk FC in the January transfer window.

The club have agreed a deal with Ross County to keep top scorer Declan McManus on-loan at the club until the end of the season.

The former Aberdeen striker has scored 18 goals in 26 appearances for the Bairns this season and will remain at the Falkirk Stadium for the remainder of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Aidan Laverty has also penned a new contract with Falkirk until June 2021.

The 19-year old returned to the squad for the first time in over a year as an unused substitute in last Saturday's 0-0 Scottish Cup draw at Arbroath after a a long term injury absence.

In order to get game time Laverty has joined Brechin City on-loan for the remainder of the season.

The Hedgemen currently sit bottom of League 2 with Laverty recruited by manager Mark Wilson to help lift them from the bottom of the table.

In other news, midfielder Michael Tidser has left the club.

The former Celtic youth player joined the Bairns last year from Greenock Morton.