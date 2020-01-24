McLean leaves Falkirk to join Queen’s Park

Midfielder Ross MacLean has left Falkirk for a move to Queen’s Park.

The player has teamed up once again with boss Ray McKinnon, whose style of play he says he admires, and said he was pleased to have the move concluded.

MacLean joined Falkirk from Motherwell in January last year and made 26 appearances in the navy blue.

Falkirk FC expressed its thanks to the player for his efforts and offered him very best wishes for the future.

MacLean began his career with Motherwell and then went on loan to Morton, under Ray McKinnon, before rejoining him on his move to Falkirk.

Speaking to Queen’s Park TV, MacLean said he knew how McKinnon worked and how he liked to play, so it suited him “down to the ground” to join him once again.

He added he would take things a game at a time and hoped to get some more match practice, regarding himself as an “out and out winger”.