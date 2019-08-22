McKinnon ‘in the dark’ over Falkirk takeover

Falkirk boss Ray McKinnon admits he’s as much in the dark as everybody else over the impending takeover of the club.

English businessman Mark Campbell was made preferred bidder by the Falkirk board after unveiling ambitious plans for the Bairns, including making them a top six Premiership club.

The 46-year-old is undergoing due diligence with a view to completing the takeover by the end of this month but, with that deadline approaching, the Falkirk boss McKinnon admits he’s none the wiser as to what will happen.

He insisted his only focus is on preparing the team for the clash against Clyde on Saturday.

McKinnon told the Falkirk Herald: “I’ve not given it a second thought. Obviously, when it happened you’re interested to see what direction the club is going and the thoughts of people who are going to take the club over.

“It’s went very quiet, I’m pretty in the dark about what’s going on. It’s not concerning me at the moment, I’m just trying to win games that’s my focus.”

It’s bottom versus top on Saturday as the Bairns head to Broadwood and there is an expectation for Falkirk to come away with three points.

McKinnon said: “We have to go and win every game that will be our motivation. It won’t be easy, you don’t get anything unless you work extremely hard for it.

“Clyde have some very experienced players in there, they will be looking to get their season up and running. I’m expecting a very tough game away from home.

“We need to focus on how we play and that is the important thing for us. We need to make sure we are ruthless, create overloads and we impose ourselves on the game.”

McKinnon is wary of the threat of David Goodwillie who has four goals in his last four games for the Bully Wee.

He said: “David is scoring goals all the time and he is a top class striker so we need to be very mindful of him and keep him quiet, but they have got strength right through the team.”

Falkirk have a clean bill of health, McKinnon added: Everybody’s fit, there’s a hunger about the squad because there’s competition for places.”