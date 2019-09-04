McKinnon: I understand Falkirk fans’ frustrations

Falkirk boss Ray McKinnon admits he understands the fans’ frustrations but believes the penny has finally dropped for his players ahead of their Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup clash with Raith Rovers, writes Craig Turnbull.

The Bairns fired another scoring blank against Airdrieonians last weekend – their second successive match without a goal. The players were jeered off at full-time at the Penny Cars Stadium.

McKinnon, who moved for striker David McMillan yesterday, said: “We didn’t put the ball in the net so there’s a frustration there and I totally understand it but there’s a frustration for everybody at the moment.

“If we had won 2-0 and taken the chances we had, then everybody would have thought ‘job done away from home’.

“I think the players have finally got their head around it – this is how it’s going to be for them – and they need to make sure they go out and be absolutely clinical. We’re looking forward to the game on Saturday.”

The Bairns face an anxious wait on the extent of goalkeeper Cammy Bell’s injury sustained at Airdrie. As a result Robbie Mutch will deputise at Stark’s Park on Saturday.