McKay: 1-0 Toon loss sums us up

Speaking to the Herald after the match, he said: “Every single time we’ve won a match, the next week we’ve shot ourselves in the foot by putting in a bad performance.

“This was carbon copy of the season so far.

“We speak about it all the time, trying to build a run, but it just hasn’t happened.

Falkirk defender Brad McKay (Picture: Michael Gillen)

“I can’t put my finger on why it hasn’t happened because we work hard and train well every week.

“We would have fixed it by now if we knew what it is that is causing this lack of ability to pick up consistent results.”

On Saturday, the Bairns conceded a poor goal just before half-time, with Robbie Mutch’s error being pounced on by Jack Brown.

In the second half, Peterhead had all the chances, and McKay, 29, made a goal-line clearance to keep it at just one goal down, with no real chances of note testing Brett Long in the Blue Toon goal.

“We’re trying to make things happen and score but it didn’t work out clearly,” he said.

“They’ve had two shots and they’ve beat us one-nil on the day, which looks even worse on us.

“I can’t remember us having a real shot on target or testing the goalkeeper at any point.

“We’re looking to come here and win games with some sort of ease, not hang on to a 1-0 defeat.

“It’s a disgrace, and it isn’t good enough to play for a club of this size and not be able to win matches week in week out at this level of football.”

McKay joined the club in the summer from Inverness Caledonian Thistle on a three-year deal and has had a torrid start to his Falkirk career.

He’s struggled to stay in the side, and when he has, he hasn’t made it count.

He vented his own frustration, adding: “I've been in and out, and on a personal level it’s been horrific.

“Covid and an injury have hampered me and I've not been 100% all season. It’s been really frustrating.

“We need to build on results and this year we just haven’t done that.