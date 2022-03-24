The 2-0 win was one of the Bairns most comfortable performances of the campaign so far with goals from Jaze Kabia and Charlie Telfer sending Falkirk within three points of fourth-placed Queen’s Park.

Speaking to the Herald, he said: “It’s always a lot better coming in after a win and everyone just has an extra buzz.

“The next step now is to now try and get a few in a row because we haven’t done that this year.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig McGuffie in action at Balmoor earlier in the season (Pictures: Michael Gillen)

“With the amount of games left, we don’t have any more second chances to go on a run.

“It has to be now if we want to try and overtake Queen’s Park.

“We have to stay grounded because it was a good win but if we don’t take three points this weekend, then it meant nothing for our season.”

On the match at the Rock, he said: “It was the most comfortable we have been in a game all season I’d say.

Craig McGuffie has scored four and assisted four so far in the league

“I didn’t feel like we were going to concede a goal at any point in the match.

“That’s a real positive going into this match.

“Most of the goals we have conceded have came from us being in an attacking area on the ball.

“We’ve worked on being set-up properly at the back with our shape and things like that.

“Our awareness has to be spot on and it was on Saturday.”

The Blue Toon sit in eight spot on 28 points, just five points off bottom spot, but McGuffie sees them as tough opposition.

Last time out they picked up a point at the Falkirk Stadium in a 1-1 draw that saw them have the best chances.

“They’re a good team and maybe the way they play football doesn’t reflect where they are in the table,” he said.

“Up and down results have cost them but we know the threat they pose.

“What they will do is take chances so hopefully that works in our favour.”

Under head coach Martin Rennie, McGuffie has been a key player in a number of positions.

Having played 29 league matches, he’s pleased to have been in the team so much this campaign.

He said: “I’ve played all across the pitch with the manager changing formations.

“Playing every week is what I want and I am happy to be in the side.

“This is the best season in terms of playing games that I’ve had.

“In that sense I have really enjoyed it and since Martin has came in I’ve managed to get a few goals and assists.