The Bairns begin the season with a home match against Montrose on Saturday.

On topping Group D, the boss said: “It was a great achievement to get 10 points from 12 out of the group. We’ve only lost one goal in four matches and we’ve had three clean sheets.

“That is all pleasing, yes we would have liked more goals considering the chances we created across the matches.

Falkirk manager John McGlynn (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“Going into next week, we managed to get 45 minutes into Coll Donaldson and got Juan Alegria on for a short spell. We had Brad McKay back too and these are all positives.

“It is a big plus for us to have went through and now we can look forward to the next round.

“For the club, there is the opportunity for a money-making situation which could really help.

“You can see a draw come out of the hat that makes you think we can cause a surprise here.”

The Bairns beat Clyde in the final group match thanks to a Craig McGuffie free-kick

However, he stressed that all eyes are now solely on the match against Montrose.

“The league is the main thing for us,” McGlynn said. “It is the bread and butter for us because our main goal is to get out of this division.

“It is so important and it would be great to get off to a good start. However, if you don’t there is also a middle and an end.

“The team that wins it won’t care how they do it.

Hibs were favourites to top Group D but they fell to defeat at the Falkirk Stadium

“We’ve got a tricky game against Montrose. They have been very good opposition for a number of years and Stewart Petrie has then very organised.

“Last season, they had great results here and they will be wanting to do that again.

“We need to show the same resilience and endeavour that we have in the cup matches.”

McGlynn also believes the squad he has built have shown they have the right attitude to go the distance in League 1.

Montrose won both matches at the Falkirk Stadium last season, without conceding a goal

He added: “Rome wasn’t build in a day but I am enjoying it.