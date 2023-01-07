McGlynn praises matchwinner Nesbitt and hails 'physically strong' performance against Montrose

The 25-year-old netted either side of half time in Falkirk to ensure McGlynn’s side picked up a first three points against the Angus outfit since March 2021, a winless run that lasted six matches.

A late header in injury-time from Kerr Waddell hauled Stewart Petrie’s side back into game, but the Bairns held out for a fully deserved victory.

“I was delighted for the whole team, but in particular Aidan Nesbitt,” McGlynn said of his matchwinner. “He got his two goals today after taking a wee bit of banter over the past while for not scoring since the Hibs game all the way back at the start of the season.

Falkirk boss John McGlynn hailed his side's 'toughness' against Montrose (Pics by Michael Gillen)

"He has taken some stick for it. He played a huge part in the win, his build-up for the first goal was superb and then he had the presence to be there to score in the box. He came out of the traps in the second half and his shot for his second was great.”

On the match itself, McGlynn praised the way his players dealt with a ‘tough’ Montrose side.

“It was an excellent performance from us. I would say for a neutral fan coming out here to watch the game, they would have been pleased with what they saw. It was an open game that had chances, and we had the better of them.

“Montrose’s young goalkeeper (Ross Matthews) did extremely well and he made some really good saves to deny us. We could have killed the game off and we would have liked a clean sheet – that would have been the perfect start to 2023.

Aidan Nesbitt celebrates his first goal against the Gable Endies

"That is a wee bit frustrating but overall I was delighted with the win after not having played for 15 days. That is a long period of time to have not played and there was a wee bit of rustiness there for sure, as you would expect.

"We respect what Stewart Petrie does to get his team to play. In the past Falkirk teams probably got bullied by them. But we have that strong mentality here now and that team spirit. We can gave as good as we got and that is what you have to do to win games in this league.”

Aidan Nesbitt fires home from range to grab his second goal against Montrose

