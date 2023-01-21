McGlynn on winning ugly, competition for places and what his ideal fifth round draw is

Luke Donnelly’s rebounded effort had the Wasps ahead in the opening twenty minutes, and Brian Rice’s team were the best side on the day.

However, a crucial equaliser from Brad McKay just before the break and a header ten minutes from time from substitute Rumarn Burrell sent the Bairns through to the fifth round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

McGlynn said of his side’s performance: “We weren’t at out best. Normally, when we aren’t at out best, we get beaten. We normally have to play well to win, and that is a characteristic that we have been missing in all honesty, to be able to dig in and grind out a result.

Falkirk boss John McGlynn on the touchline (Pics by Michael Gillen)

“Alloa have three big players up top in Ross MacIver, Conor Sammon and Luke Donnelly and they play up to them well.

“Brad (McKay) came into the side and won a lot of headers. He worked well alongside Sean Mackie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We switched off for the goal. We weren’t tight enough and PJ (Morrison) makes a good save but the defenders don’t help out getting the ball away.

“After that we started to play a bit but in the opening twenty minutes we weren’t very good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rumarn Burrell heads Falkirk in front with ten minutes to go

“However early on Kai Kennedy and Liam Henderson had chances and we could have actually been a few goals ahead in the first five minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Getting the goal back when we did was significant. It was one of the few moments we played football and got the ball in behind them.

“It was a great ball and Brad was there to head it in. It was a bit of a blow for Alloa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the second half, we showed a different character and we had to battle and win the game in a different way.

Brad McKay celebrates making it 1-1 just before the break

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rumarn came on and scored the winner for us. It was a ‘very us’ goal and it was a great ball and header.

“It was brilliant to win on a day when we weren’t at our best. I don’t want to say we grinded it out, but we did it the hard way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve been waiting on that missing ingredient and we finally did it.

“That is four wins in a row now and it gives the players an even bigger boost knowing they can win a game without playing to their best.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alloa boss Brian Rice on the touchline

On goalscorer McKay, who came into the side for the suspended Coll Donaldson, he added: “He was very dominant. It was that type of game that required that. The ball was going up the pitch in straight lines and you need to win the ball in the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Brad delivered at both ends of the pitch. He won the headers from the goalkeepers kick-outs and that was important. He has grabbed his goal well.

“It was a blow to lose Coll because he has been good all season long. But opportunities are for taking and Coll has to earn his way back in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the likes of Celtic and Rangers available in Sunday’s fifth round draw, it would have been easy for McGlynn to hope for a money spinning tie.

However, the boss is only longing for a home tie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hopefully we can get a home draw,” he said. “We’ve had a couple of away games to Wick and to here (Alloa) which isn’t much of a journey, but still it would be nice.

“We want another cup tie at the Falkirk Stadium.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opposition reaction

Meanwhile, Alloa Athletic manager Brian Rice felt his side “didn’t deserve” to lose in the ninety minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were on top most of the game, created some really good chances,” he said. “I’m really disappointed we’re out the cup, it was a sucker punch.

“I’m proud of my boys, the way they played, the effort they gave, I couldn’t have asked for any more from them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had a great chance at 1-0, the goalkeeper passed it straight to Ross MacIver. Lots of ifs, buts and maybes in the end.