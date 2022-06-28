McGlynn on Stranraer victory - 'Pre-season matches shouldn't see fouls flying in like that'

Falkirk manager John McGlynn on the touchline

The Bairns won 1-0 against Stranraer through an Aidan Nesbitt strike. Craig Ross was sent off for away side after a shocking tackle on Sean Mackie in the second half.

On the match, he said: “For the first 20/25 minutes of the match I was really pleased.

"I thought that we had a great chance four minutes into the game that I don’t know how we didn’t score it. The goalkeeper made a double save but we should score.

"The passing and movement was excellent and the goal we scored was a showing of that.

"After that we lost the way were playing a little bit and we stopped that great tempo we had going.

"We resorted to a little too many high balls for my liking. It didn’t flow as well as we wanted it too and that carried on into the second half.

"It was frustrating but I was happy to win the game. Mentally it will do a lot for the team and it was also good to take a clean sheet from the match.”

An irked McGlynn admitted that the games ill-nature did leave a sour taste.

“Stranraer created a few fouls that were totally blatant,” he said.

"I don’t they could have much to complain about and that always brings a reaction.

"They were basically just scything players down and when you already have guys out injured, you don’t want to see that happen.