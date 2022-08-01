McGlynn makes move to bolster Bairns frontline with new signing

The 21-year-old ends his three year association with Championship side Middlesbrough to make the move to the Bairns.

He was on loan at Derek McInnes’ side last year and helped them secure the second tier title – playing 12 times over the campaign, grabbing one assist on his debut all the way back on the league’s opening day against Queen of the South.

“We’re delighted to get Rumarn in,” Glynn said of his new forward. “He was at Kilmarnock last year, but after signing in the summer he unfortunately picked up an ankle injury early in the season and it took him a long time get back, by which time Kilmarnock had brought in other strikers and he found it hard to get in the team, so he didn’t get too much game time.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“On the bits and pieces that we saw of him last year we felt he’d make a good addition, he will give us more strength and depth to our squad in regards to the striking department

"He will run in behind, he’s a hard-working striker and will press from the front.

"We’ve given him an opportunity to show what he can do, it’s a one-year contract and if he does well there’s an opportunity to extend that.”

The Englishman joins Falkirk having failed to find a senior career goal as of yet, but he had a decent record in the Premier League 2.

New Bairns forward Rumarn Burrell (Photo: Ian Sneddon)