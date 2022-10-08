McGlynn: Juan needs to learn after being sent off in Bairns 4-0 win

A first half tap-in from Callumn Morrison and further goals from Juan Alegria – who was sent off late on for simulation – Kai Kennedy and Liam Henderson sealed a simple three points for the Bairns as they kept the chase on at the top end of the table.

They are now four points behind surprise league leaders FC Edinburgh with a game in hand ahead of a trip to Montrose on Saturday.

"We’re very pleased with the performance and the result,” McGlynn said of the 4-0 win. “It was important to get that first goal and we had chances early on in the match that was passed up but we stuck at it. Rumarn Burrell and Callumn Morrison had decent opportunities and Peterhead made it difficult for us as you would expect them too.

Boss John McGlynn and Paul Smith on the touchline

“It was difficult to break through a very low block and they played 5-4-1 with a view of frustrating us and we had to be patient. The goal was at a good time and it was really well worked. Nicky Hogarth did well to get it out quickly to Rumarn Burrell and he got it into Aidan Nesbitt who found Callumn Morrison.

“It was a really really good goal and it was a style of goal that we have scored before and we continue to work on that. It gave us more confidence as they made it so hard to break through them.

“We managed to get that second goal and after that I thought we were very good and the level of control was great. We got a third straight after that and of course Liam Henderson got the fourth with a great header from a corner.”

On Alegria’s sending off, the boss admitted the Rangers loanee needs to learn a valuable lesson after letting his teammates down.

