McGlynn: Home and away, we want to win

Falkirk boss John McGlynn (Photos: Michael Gillen)

The League 1 campaign kicks off against Stewart Petrie’s side – who went unbeaten against Falkirk last season over four matches.

Montrose also won both matches in Falkirk, keeping two clean sheets and scoring four goals in the process.

Looking ahead to the match, McGlynn addressed the importance of being strong at home."We’ve won two matches at home against Hibs and Clyde and that gives us confidence,” he said.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bairns beat Hibs 1-0 in their first home match of the season

“That is a big thing, it is a statement in a sense that we want our home form to be better and that we are working on it.

“Teams want to quiet the crowd down but we have to rise above it and be bigger and better.

“We have to be positive in the way we play and control matches, the other team should be on the back foot.

“If we can go and win a big chunk of our home games, it will put us in a good position.

Craig McGuffie notched the winner last time out against Clyde

“Home and away, we want to win. We will take it one game at a time."

He also reckons the now lighter schedule will help his squad with a number of injury worries the only real downside of an otherwise excellent Premier Sports Cup campaign.

Falkirk topped Group D over the likes of Hibs and Greenock Morton.

McGlynn said: “Saturday to Saturday will help us with preparation and recovery.

“Small knocks can hopefully be dealt with if they come up.

“Going into the game, I am hoping we will at least the same squad to chose from that we did against Clyde.

“Aidan Nesbitt will come back in which is great.

“Kai Kennedy had an operation so we know he will be out for 4-8 weeks.

“I want a better performance overall than that game and I think we can do that.”

On opponents Montrose, he added: “It was expected that they would bring in another goalkeeper. We’ll be hoping the guys coming are a little bit rusty when you look at the Ross County youngsters.

“But to be honest, it is all about how we play and what we do.

“Who they have signed doesn’t matter.

“The season ticket sales are brilliant and I think we are at just over 2,300 now.

“We want to put a team on the park that (the supporters) they are proud of watching.