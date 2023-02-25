McGlynn’s men defeated the Diamonds 3-1 in Lanakshire on Saturday afternoon to stay within five points of League 1 table-toppers Dunfermline, with the result also opening up a nine point gap on third-placed Edinburgh.

On the day, West Ham loanee Kinnear denied former Falkirk ace Charlie Telfer from the spot, and make a number of key stops to deny the home side.

After Calum Gallagher had opened the scoring ten minutes into proceedings, a Gary Oliver header and a double from Kai Kennedy turned the game around in Falkirk’s favour.

Brian Kinnear had an excellent debut, saving a spot kick from Charlie Telfer and making a number of key stops throughout (Pics by Alan Murray)

"Brian (Kinnear) was excellent,” McGlynn said. “To go in at 1-1 instead of 2-1 down at the break is such a big difference in so many ways.

"The big man was brilliant. He made two or three good saves in each half and it was an excellent debut. It was potentially a man-of-the-match debut.

"Brian isn’t here to sit on the bench. PJ (Morrison) has probably lost a wee bit of confidence and it is a good time to take him out of the pressure pot.

"He can get that back in training over the coming weeks and I want him back to his best. He had a bad injury and he has had a little dip despite actually really coming onto a game not so long ago.”

On the match, the boss added: "Both teams had a go early on and they got the opening goal and it gave them a little boost. For 10/15 minutes after that they controlled the game. We had to weather storm a little bit.

"But then for the remainder of the first half we really were excellent, we got the goal back and it gave us a massive lift. Obviously saving the penalty just before half time was a big thing. "Kai (Kennedy) does well to get across his man to put us in front and then on another break he finishes it off again for us after a great ball in from Callumn Morrison.

