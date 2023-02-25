News you can trust since 1845
McGlynn hails debutant stopper Brian Kinnear's display and explains his inclusion after Airdrie win

Falkirk manager John McGlynn hailed debutant stopper Brian Kinnear for taking his chance by putting in a ‘man-of-the-match’ display on his first outing for the Bairns against Airdrie.

By Ben Kearney
15 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 25th Feb 2023, 9:58pm

McGlynn’s men defeated the Diamonds 3-1 in Lanakshire on Saturday afternoon to stay within five points of League 1 table-toppers Dunfermline, with the result also opening up a nine point gap on third-placed Edinburgh.

On the day, West Ham loanee Kinnear denied former Falkirk ace Charlie Telfer from the spot, and make a number of key stops to deny the home side.

After Calum Gallagher had opened the scoring ten minutes into proceedings, a Gary Oliver header and a double from Kai Kennedy turned the game around in Falkirk’s favour.

Brian Kinnear had an excellent debut, saving a spot kick from Charlie Telfer and making a number of key stops throughout (Pics by Alan Murray)
"Brian (Kinnear) was excellent,” McGlynn said. “To go in at 1-1 instead of 2-1 down at the break is such a big difference in so many ways.

"The big man was brilliant. He made two or three good saves in each half and it was an excellent debut. It was potentially a man-of-the-match debut.

"Brian isn’t here to sit on the bench. PJ (Morrison) has probably lost a wee bit of confidence and it is a good time to take him out of the pressure pot.

"He can get that back in training over the coming weeks and I want him back to his best. He had a bad injury and he has had a little dip despite actually really coming onto a game not so long ago.”

On the match, the boss added: "Both teams had a go early on and they got the opening goal and it gave them a little boost. For 10/15 minutes after that they controlled the game. We had to weather storm a little bit.

"But then for the remainder of the first half we really were excellent, we got the goal back and it gave us a massive lift. Obviously saving the penalty just before half time was a big thing. "Kai (Kennedy) does well to get across his man to put us in front and then on another break he finishes it off again for us after a great ball in from Callumn Morrison.

"After that we knew Airdrie would throw everything at us but we were dangerous on the counter attack and we could have scored more.”

