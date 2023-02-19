McGlynn hails debutant Kucheriavyi and Donaldson after Wasps win that rounds off 'very good week'

After reaching the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup last Monday against Darvel, McGlynn’s side closed the gap at the top of the League 1 table to five points, thanks to Dunfermline dropping points.

A brilliant strike from Callumn Morrison, his 13th goal of the campaign so far, sealed the three points with the goal coming just before the half-time whistle.

“Alloa have made it difficult for us in this run of games we have had against them recently,” McGlynn said of the match. “It was a massive win on the back of the Darvel game and the run now continues for us.

18-02-2023. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Alloa Athletic FC. Season 2022 - 2023. Matchday 25. SPFL cinch League One. Goal Falkirk Callumn Morrison 7.

“It is an amazing run we are on now and it was a big week for the football club.

“The guys produced again and Callumn Morrison’s goal was just superb, wow, what a strike it was. What a season he is having, he was a constant thorn in Alloa’s side.

“He put in some brilliant crosses too for the likes of Gary Oliver but we couldn’t get one of them in the back of the net.

“I was delighted with a clean sheet too, finally. We defended the box really well against a team that like to get the ball into the box. You need to deal with that and to be fair we did that.

“We enjoy this win, and a very good week for the club but we dust ourselves down now.”

Max Kucheriavyi made his debut for the club after signing on loan from St Johnstone last Thursday, and the boss was delighted with the Ukrainian’s impact on the game.

McGlynn said: “It was a big effort from everyone out there today. It was a blow to lose Liam Henderson but young Max (Kucheriavyi) came on and played very well – he was composed on the ball and was tidy with his play.

“I think you can see immediately that he is a good football player. We’ve seen that in training but he showed that on the pitch too in his first game for the club.

Falkirk boss John McGlynn on the touchline (Pics by Michael Gillen)

“Natural left-sided, natural football player, he is going to pass the ball for us. He fits into the way we play well.”

"He has been knocking on the door of the first team (at St Johnstone) and playing games here will stand him in good stead. He needs to play first team football.

“What a blow for Archie (Meekison). To pick up that bad injury within 20 minutes of being on the pitch was so cruel.

“We wish him all the best and a speedy recovery.

Callumn Morrison scored Falkirk's winner against Alloa Athletic

“That is why we brought Max into the club. To go the distance we need options.

“Coll was different class today too. He was oozing class down in Darvel too. On the ball he was excellent down there and today he showed the other side of his game.

“He organised and controlled the defence, and he won the balls that came into the box.”

