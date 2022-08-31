McGlynn admits better side won after Falkirk were knocked out of the cup

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their Scottish Championship hosts deserved to go through, with goals from Lyall Cameron, Lee Ashcroft and Zach Robinson sealing progression to the quarter-finals for Gary Bowyer’s side.

The Bairns lacked a cutting edge up top and fell away after a strong first-half showing.

Substitute Ola Lawal had the best chance for the visitors when he swiped at a low cross from Callumn Morrison, but he could only divert the ball wide of goal.

Gary Oliver was also sent off on the night after a handball in the box and he will now miss Saturday’s League 1 match against Kelty Hearts.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“In the first half, there was nothing in the match,” said Bairns manager John McGlynn.

“We gave as good as we got. They were possibly that little bit sharper and dominant up front, but you’d expect that from side just coming down from the top flight.

"It was a step up for us but we acquitted ourselves really well over the piece.

“After the break, we just lost a poor, poor goal. They cut us open after a poor ball out from the back it gave them a lift. It didn’t mean the game was finished but it made it much harder.

“Ola Lawal had a brilliant chance to equalise moments before they got their second goal, so it could have been a different story.

“It was poor goal to lose, which was frustrating from my point of view.

“The corner was decent and it was a good header, but he had the time to aim it into the back of the net.

“Gary Oliver was sent off in the final minute and they score from the penalty.

“That was annoying because it came from a corner kick again and we didn’t defend it well enough.

“We were delighted to play here tonight and it was the reward of a brilliant group stage. This is where we want to play more often.

“It will have shown them what they need to do if they want to go a level higher.

“I couldn’t deny Dundee credit for their victory.