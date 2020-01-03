McBrearty makes Stenhousemuir return

Stenhousemuir have agreed a deal to take midfielder Conor McBrearty on-loan from Scottish Premiership side St Mirren for a second time.

The 19-year old joins the Warriors squad from the remainder of the season and will be available for this Saturday's trip to Queen's Park - now under the management of former Falkirk boss Ray McKinnon.

McBrearty, who can also play at centre back, made 27 appearances and scored three goals for Stenny in League 1 last season.

Arguably his finest moment in a Warriors shirt came when he netted twice against rivals Falkirk in their 4-2 Scottish Cup win.

Speaking to the club's official website, Warriors Boss Davie Irons commented: "We were looking to bring in a defensive minded midfielder and Conor fits the bill, he is exactly the type of player we were looking for.

"He did very well here last season and showed he was more than capable of doing well at this level so I am naturally pleased to be able to bring him back into the Club.

"What’s more, he is a great character and he got a warm welcome back into the dressing room before training last night.

"We know we need to strengthen and there are several others players we are speaking to.

"We are focusing on improving the spine of the team and will explore every possible avenue to do this.

"It's fantastic to have Conor signed so early in the window and to have him available for Queens Park away tomorrow.

"I hope to be able to add a few more players to the squad this month."