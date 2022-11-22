Max Christie: Bo'ness United boss pleased with five-goal haul in cup win

The Lowland League outfit won the match at Newtown Park on Saturday thanks to a double from Zander Miller and strikes from Kier MacAuley, Kyle Johnston and Tom Grant.

Boss Christie said of the result: “I suppose you could call it the league system below us, but Penicuik and Bo’ness have always been big rivals going back to the Super League days and they are a very good side side – so it was a good win for us against a high level of opposition.

“Scoring five goals in any game is a positive and the guys are trying hard to play the type of football I want my teams to play. We had some really strong performers across the park on Saturday.

Bo'ness United beat Penicuik Athletic 5-2 in the South Challenge Cup third round on Saturday (Pics by Scott Louden)

“We do have a fairly new team and it feels like the bedding in period has taken a wee while, but we are getting there now.”

He also praised two of the sides young stars, including Falkirk loanee Lennon Walker.

Christie said: “Lennon did really well and he has shone for us in the main since joining on loan again. He is a real talent and he will go far in the game. He is still learning but if he keeps playing like that he’ll go into big things.

“It was nice to bring Kyle Johnstone in too. He is one of the younger players that has had to bide his time and he performed well too and did what I asked of him. He’ll be looking to keep a spot in the team.”

Michael Gemmell puts the pressure on in midfield

The boss now wants Bo’ness to kick on after a producing a mid-table campaign so far in the Scottish Football Lowland League. His side sit in tenth spot on 25 points after 17 games.

They’re next two games pit them up against Celtic B and Rangers B, with the first match against the Hoops taking place next Wednesday night.

Christie said: “Our last eight games have been four wins, two draws and two losses so that probably shows that we are doing okay but not really pushing on.

“We've had some hard fixtures in there but it doesn’t get any easier in this league. We have Celtic and Rangers B sides up next so it will be a test for us to play both over the space of a couple of days.”