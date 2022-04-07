Max angered by Rose’s easy goals

Bo'ness' players track back looking to halt a dangerous Bonnyrigg Rose attack (Pictures: Joe Gilhooley LRPS)

Speaking to the Herald, he lamented the way his side conceded cheap goals on the day, saying it has been a hindrance all campaign for his side.

Goals from George Hunter, Scott Gray and Neil Martyniuk sealed progression for Rose, while Bo’ness now face a month of league action after a series of disappointing cup defeats.

He said of the performance: “It’s really frustrating because we were in total control of the match and we had a stonewall penalty claim turned down in the first half before they went in front.

Danny Galbraith drives forward past Rose's George Hunter

"We then went on to make calamitous individual errors which has happened too many times this year for my liking.

"Bonnyrigg didn’t have to work overly hard to score any of their goals and it wasn’t like they played through us with slick passing football.

"It was a straight kick up from goalkeeper’s hands or it was a defender missing a header or lacking concentration.

"The first goal we’ve lost because our defender has missed a header in the sun and it’s went right over towards goal.

A Bo'ness corner kick is punched away by Rose 'keeper Hall

"In the second half we lose a goal from another error and then they rounded it off from a set piece goal.

“It’s not good enough collectively and you can’t give a side like that a chance as they grind out results, that’s how they are league winners.

"They wait for teams to make mistakes and pounce on them and we gave them that chance.”

Bo’ness now return to league duty in what will be a busy month, with four matches scheduled with the addition of two rearranged games to be slotted into the fixture list.

Christie wants his players to keep up the recent performance levels they have put in while on league duty.

“We’ve done well of late in the league and we’ve beat Spartans and picked up another couple of decent results,” he said.

“Most importantly we are playing football the way we want to play it which is a big thing for me and how I do things.

“However, we are decimated with injuries and illness at the moment.

“It’s a case at the moment of seeing who's available on the day and putting a team out that can compete.

“But we are really toiling at the moment and even against Bonnyrigg we only had three subs to bring on.

"We’re not going to feel sorry for ourselves and it is well documented we’ve had many changes and injuries this year, but the reason we are not winning more games in down to individual mistakes.

"Our team will still have enough quality to win football matches, they just need to have complete focus.”

Saturday sees Bo’ness face league high-flyers East Kilbride at home.