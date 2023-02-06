Matthew Wright: Falkirk last-minute goal scenes at Kelty were 'unreal'
Falkirk striker Matthew Wright has raved about ‘the unreal scenes’ after Saturday’s last-minute winner against Kelty Hearts.
Looking back at that moment, Ross County loanee Wright – who came on a substitute alongside Burrell, said: “It is a huge club with a big supporter base and I really saw that on Saturday. I knew that anyway but the scenes were unreal. The fans went crazy and it was a brilliant moment.
“The whole match was scrappy and it was one of those games that you just want to get over the line – it doesn’t matter how you win it.
“The manager made three bold substitutes, attacking ones, and it paid off for us which was brilliant. It changed the game.
“He isn’t afraid to put attacking players on the pitch and we had three strikers on at that point.
“It allowed us to link up with each other and it is simple really, if you have the type of options that we do then you are more likely to score.
“The win was huge and it is an important three points when you consider that we were losing with around ten minutes to go.”
Wright also believes the move to the Bairns is a chance to further impress Staggies boss Malky Mackay.
He said: “I know I have moved from one League 1 club to another but it is a step up for me. I loved my time at Montrose but of course here it is full time and you are fully-integrated. At Montrose I was training on Tuesday and Thursday nights with them and Ross County the rest of the time.”