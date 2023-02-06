Matthew Wright: Falkirk last-minute goal scenes at Kelty were 'unreal'

The Bairns won 2-1 in Fife on League 1 duty, with Rumarn Burrell grabbing a late winning goal.

Looking back at that moment, Ross County loanee Wright – who came on a substitute alongside Burrell, said: “It is a huge club with a big supporter base and I really saw that on Saturday. I knew that anyway but the scenes were unreal. The fans went crazy and it was a brilliant moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The whole match was scrappy and it was one of those games that you just want to get over the line – it doesn’t matter how you win it.

Wright (background) helped turn the game around (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“The manager made three bold substitutes, attacking ones, and it paid off for us which was brilliant. It changed the game.

“He isn’t afraid to put attacking players on the pitch and we had three strikers on at that point.

“It allowed us to link up with each other and it is simple really, if you have the type of options that we do then you are more likely to score.

“The win was huge and it is an important three points when you consider that we were losing with around ten minutes to go.”

Wright also believes the move to the Bairns is a chance to further impress Staggies boss Malky Mackay.