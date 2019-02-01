Matches off - February 2, 2019

East Stirlingshire and Stenhousemuir's matches have fallen victim to the weather

The Shire were due to head to Whitehill Welfare tomorrow, but the game has been called off.

Likewise the Warriors were scheduled to travel to Stranraer. However a 4pm pitch inspection today found the Stair Park pitch frozen and unlikely to be fit for football tomorrow.

The teams will only be in cold storage for a short time though, as the new date is Tuesday (February 5).

Bonnyrigg Rose's East of Scotland league match with Bo'ness has also been cancelled.

At present there are no concerns over Falkirk's home match with Queen of the South.

Camelon are due to play Hutchie Vale at Saughton while Dunipace are at Broxburn, and at present both ties will go ahead.

However Dunipace advised earlier this week that all activity on their new Westfield synthetic surface has been cancelled because of the icy weather.