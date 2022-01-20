Martin Rennie eyeing up ex-Bairn Liam Craig move

St Johnstone's Liam Craig, seen here in action in July last year, is believed to be a transfer target for Falkirk boss Martin Rennie (Photo: Paul Devlin/SNS Group)

The 35-year-old has seen his game-time diminishing under Saints boss Callum Davidson this season, with the club rooted to the bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

He’s still played 13 times in the top flight this campaign, though, so the double cup winner’s signature would be a coup for Rennie.

Having started his senior career at Falkirk in 2006, playing across three top-flight seasons before leaving for St Johnstone, the midfielder would add experience and know-how to the Bairns’ squad.

Speaking after last weekend’s loss at Airdries, the head coach confirmed he is on the hunt for new recruits.

“One or two additions would make a big difference,” he told us. “By this time next week, I am hoping to have some new faces in the door.

“The players I have here give me real hope and I think we are nearly there. Getting in some quality to support what we have already is vital.”

Some space has been freed up this week by the departure of loanees Michael Ruth and Declan McDaid, now back at Aberdeen and Dundee respectively.

Ruth, 20, netted six times for Falkirk, making 16 appearances in total, but has not been part of their first-team plans under head coach Martin Rennie.

His loan deal was agreed for the full season, but the forward has now gone back north to Aberdeen .

Winger McDaid has returned to Dundee after an underwhelming spell in Falkirk. The 25-year-old made 12 appearances, contributing a single assist in his time at the Bairns and having not found the net once.

On the injury front, Paul Dixon has had surgery on his wrist and couldn’t play due to wearing a cast, but Rennie has confirmed the defender is match-fit and will be back training with the squad as soon as possible.

Goalkeeper Robbie Mutch has also returned to light training after a troublesome period with a niggling injury and will challenge Paddy Martin for the starting spot.