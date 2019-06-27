Mark Millar targeting East Stirlingshire success after Westfield return

Mark Millar says his best times in football were at the Falkirk Stadium, now he’s hoping a return to Westfield can yield more success – this time with East Stirlingshire.

The 31-year-old will play there again next season after the Shire agreed an undisclosed fee with junior outfit Largs Thistle to sign the combative midfielder.

Millar is no stranger to the ground having had spells with Falkirk in 2010-2012, and back on loan in 2013-14. He’s been part of huge nights and memorable wins down the years at the stadium, most notably when a youthful Falkirk side knocked Rangers out of the League Cup courtesy of Millar’s last-minute winner in 2011.

And he’s hoping he can conjure up more success with Shire, who are targeting a tilt at the title in the Lowland League.

He told the Falkirk Herald: “It’s brilliant being back. I’ve got great memories here and it’s probably my favourite time in football. The club were great – anytime my family, or my mates came to a game they were made to feel more than welcome.

“I’ve been part of some massive nights here like beating Rangers and I’ll never forget them. I’d class myself as a Falkirk fan as much as a Celtic fan. Up here has definitely been my best time in football to date anyway.

“Hopefully, this year can be great as well. I’d love to make more memories here. We’ll be looking to kick on this season, there’s a lot of talk of us getting promoted because of the type of quality we have brought in.

“That’s what we’re looking to do, we don’t want to be stuck in the Lowland League. We’re really looking forward to the season and I can’t wait to get started.”

Millar admits he has been stunned to see Falkirk in the position they are now.

He said: “To see them now compared to when I was there is heartbreaking because they are not a League One team. They are a top half Championship, Premiership team playing in League One. The reality is they didn’t do well enough last season.”