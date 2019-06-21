Mark Durnan lands at Falkirk after season with Dunfermline

Falkirk's defence is taking shape with the signing of centre-back Mark Durnan this morning.

We told you last week how Ray McKinnon was lining up a move for his former Dundee United defender, who played a season at Dunfermline last term.

Aidan Connolly will be joined by his ex-Pars team-mate at Stirling. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The 6'2" stopper played against the Bairns for both his former sides as well as earlier in his career at Queen of the South.

He will partner Gregor Buchanan at the heart of the Bairns defence which will also be supplemented further within the next 24 hours.

It's expected a right-back will follow Durnan in signing a deal with the Bairns to join the 26-year-old and Buchanan alongside Paul Dixon in the defensive protection for Cammy Bell.

Durnan becomes Falkirk's seventh new signing of the summer, with Dixon also returning after extending his short-term deal.

Falkirk have begun pre-season training at Stirling University and spent this morning fitness testing after an introductory meeting and training session yesterday.

Tomorrow will see the Bairns put through a double session by Ray McKinnon, Darren Taylor and Graeme Henderson.