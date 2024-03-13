Mariners salvage 'crucial' point at Oakley but boss Gordon Wylde left irked by Camelon's performance

Striker James Finlay celebrates equalising (Photo: Kristopher Dowell)

The visitors, now second in the table, three points behind leaders Dunipace, found themselves two goals down after 15 minutes before James Finlat grabbed a goal back ten minutes from the break.

The hosts then however retook the lead just before half time, but they eventually were punished by Camelon’s quality, with two late goals from Kai Wilson and Finlay in the 95th minute salvaging a draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And frustrated boss Wylde told club media: “ Considering how well we played against Arniston Rangers (3-0 win) last Tuesday, the difference in performance was unexplainable really. But that is the football you get at this level of football. The pitch wasn’t great but that certainly didn’t bother Oakley. I think our guys are maybe a wee bit spoiled with how good our surface is. To be fair to Oakley, they outmuscled us in the first half and maybe even worked a little harder than us. We go in 3-1 down at half time and that isn’t a great position to be in at all.