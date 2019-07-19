Mariners preparations continue with draw

Camelon played out a 1-1 draw with Hurlfiord United on Saturday in the latest friendly ahead of the East of Scotland league resumption.

The Mariners will find out more of their new season s chedule tonight (Thursday) as the league fixtures for season 2019-20 are revealed.

They’ll do so without 47-goal hitman Kieran Anderson who has signed for Stenhousemuir (see pages 80 and 74).

But after Alan Docherty’s goal gave the Mariners a 1-1 draw with top junior side Hurlford at Carmuirs Park, boss Gordon Herd believes he has the players able to find the goals in the striker’s absence.

“They are big boots to fill but we have options in attack,” Herd told The Falkirk Herald.

“Alan Sneddon scored 20 in the league the season before last and we have young guys like Docherty and Ross Cameron who we have high hopes for.”

A goalkeeper is also being recuited to challenge Dean Shaw next term – and replace him for the first three games of the season when the current number one is suspended.

Herd takes his side to the Dunipace tournament this weekend and added: “We were disappointed to lose a late goal to Hurlford but acquitted ourselves well and were the better team.

“Our schedule has always been aimed at testing the players against tough opposition to mirror what we will face in the league this year and we had that on Saturday.

“To win a tournament would be nice but the three other sides will be keen on doing that too. The focus is on finding match sharpness this weekend.”