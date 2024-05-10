Marathon effort as Falkirk Foundation's Ben Shearer-Richards aims to raise more cash for Glasgow Children's Hospital
The Falkirk Foundation football development officer, who hails from Stirling, was born with a congenital heart defect but he has made it his goal to continually run half-marathons with the goal of supporting the Glasgow Children's Hospital.
Shearer-Richards – who has Trunchus Arteriosis and has undergone five major open heart surgeries as a child – has already raised over £1,000 for the hospital’s cardiology ward, 1E, which has supported him throughout his life.
And he is now once again taking on his latest event, the Edinburgh half-marathon, on Sunday, May 26.
"I consider myself lucky to be able to live an active life, despite the physical setbacks I’ve faced,” Ben said. “I’ve always been able to play sports, went to uni to study sports, and now work full time in the football industry.
“A huge part of me running through lockdown was to fight stigmas surrounding heart conditions and exercise, and what better to disprove those stigmas than long distance running!
“Raising money for charity is a huge bonus, and of course a motivating factor. The main motivator for me though is to hopefully inspire those with heart conditions to be active and hold no physical limitations over themselves.”
As part of the drive to help raise money, the Falkirk Foundation has also organised a charity match between themselves and Falkirk Council and Falkirk Stadium staff on Monday.
That game will take place on the main pitch at the stadium at 12.45pm with all donations on the day going to Ben’s charitable drive. Entry is free via the side entrance gate.
