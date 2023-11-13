Luke Leahy: Former Falkirk star gives positive update after horror head injury playing for Wycombe Wanderers

Former Falkirk ace Luke Leahy has thanked Wycombe Wanderers’ fans and medical staff following his horror head injury that was sustained during his side’s recent 1-0 defeat against Stevenage – with the midfielder left ‘unresponsive’ for a short period.

Leahy, 30, who has been at the club since July, collided with teammate Josh Scowen when clearing a cross late on in the match, where he suffered a concussion that saw the League One outing halted for 14 minutes.

After the game, officials confirmed that both Leahy and Brandon Hanlan, who also suffered a nasty injury, had gone to hospital and that Leahy was conscious as he left Adams Park heading to hospital.

On social media, Leahy, who had a successful five-year spell at the Bairns between 2012 to 2017, said: “Thank you to everyone that has messaged over the last couple of days, I appreciate every single one of them.

Former Falkirk midfielder Luke Leahy celebrates at Easter Road against Hibs back in 2016 (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“Thank you to everyone associated with the club, the way you looked after me and especially my family is something we won’t forget.

“Thank you to my teammates for quickly realising and getting the attention of physios and doctors, and lastly, thank you to the members of staff at South Central Ambulance Service and the staff at Stoke Mandeville Hospital.”