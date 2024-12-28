Luke Graham returns to Dundee as successful loan ends in blow for Championship title-chasing Falkirk

27-12-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. DUNFERMLINE. East End Park. Dunfermline Athletic FC v Falkirk FC. Season 2024 - 2025. SPFL William Hill Championship. Match Day 19.

Dundee have recalled Luke Graham from his loan spell at Falkirk – in a big blow to John McGlynn’s title-chasing side ahead of the January transfer window.

The 20-year-old centre-back will return to his parent club on Wednesday having made 14 appearances for the Bairns since joining in September, impressing alongside Liam Henderson in defence.

"Dundee Football Club would like to place on record their sincere thanks to Falkirk FC for how they have looked after and developed Luke during his time with them," a spokesperson for the Dens Park club said.

"We thank John McGlynn and his coaching staff for the opportunity they have given Luke in the first team at Falkirk. Everyone at Dundee Football Club looks forward to welcoming Luke back."

Graham, who spent last season on loan at Montrose in League One, made his Premiership debut for Dundee on the opening day against rivals Dundee United before eventually heading out on loan for much-needed regular minutes.

And he’ll now be part of Tony Docherty’s squad going forward, with Falkirk losing out on a top talent – although they have cover with captain Coll Donaldson regaining fitness and Tom Lang now not far away from returning.

"Luke goes back to Dundee with the best wishes of everyone at Falkirk FC, and we thank him for his efforts while a Bairn,” a Falkirk spokesperson said.