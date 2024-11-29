Luke Graham latest: John McGlynn on Dundee recall option, Coll Donaldson return and Falkirk Scottish Cup KO

16-11-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. LIVINGSTON. Set Fare Arena. Livingston FC v Falkirk FC. Season 2024 - 2025. SPFL William Hill Championship. Match Day 14. Reece McAlear 6 and Luke Graham 22.

John McGlynn has revealed that star loanee Luke Graham will sit out of Falkirk’s Scottish Cup third round trip to East Kilbride on Monday night at the request of his parent club Dundee.

And the Bairns boss admits that supporters should probably “fear the worst” when it comes to the William Hill Championship leaders chances of keeping the in-form centre-back past the January transfer window.

Graham, 20, has shone since joining Falkirk on loan – and Dens Park gaffer Tony Docherty hailed the defender’s brilliant loan spell at the Bairns so far earlier this week.

He said: “For Falkirk, it's great. For Dundee, it's even better. Because we're developing a real footballer there that we'll see the benefits of.

“He needed that regular game time. I can’t credit John McGlynn enough. It's important you pick the right club and the right people.

"I've watched all his games and he's doing fantastically well. Even looking at the fact he's playing right-sided centre-half, he's doing brilliant.”

And after being asked by Docherty to allow Graham to sit of the TV trip to K-Park – McGlynn reckons he might not keep a hold of the talented centre-half.

“I think we need to fear the worst,” he said of the recall option. “I have spoken with Tony regarding that. I think he's also said that he's not quite made his mind up.

“Clark Robertson getting injured last week and being out for a few weeks is not going to help my situation.

"Once they come to a decision, which I don't think is going to be in the next few days or so, I think it's going to be coming nearer the end of December and perhaps even into January.

“We spoke with Tony and he doesn't want Luke to get cup tied which we can understand.”

On Graham’s impact so far at Falkirk, he added: “He's been different class. He's playing right centre back and he's naturally left footed.

“His use of the ball has been absolutely different class. We liked him when we saw him at Montrose.

“We made an inquiry at the right time. Luke had just become available. He's come here and I can't speak highly enough for the boy.

“He's been doing really well. We've lost the least amount of goals in the league, which I'm delighted about.

“So yeah, I would certainly echo everything that Tony said and more because we're working with the boy every day now. He's a joy to work with."

The Bairns boss did have some good news – with a positive update on the fitness of defensive duo Coll Donaldson and Tom Lang.

He confirmed that captain Donaldson would likely be in the squad on Monday night while Tom Lang is ‘two to three weeks’ away.

“It's great to get Coll back,” McGlynn said. “He's not got any chance of starting the game. He's been back training. It's a matter of working on his fitness.

"He didn't get a pre-season because of the injections he was getting. He did come back and play, but he was always playing catch up.

“Tom is getting closer as well. Not as close as Coll, obviously. I think he's still probably two or three weeks away.”

Winger Callumn Morrison is also expected to return to the Bairns’ squad for the match against East Kilbride on Monday night.