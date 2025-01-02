Lowland League: Ten-man Linlithgow Rose get better of Bo'ness United
Stuart Hunter's side, looking for a first home Scottish Lowland Football League three points since August, found themselves two goals down in the first half with Dylan Paterson and Dean Watson putting the visitors well ahead.
And although Louis Maguire was sent off for Gordon Herd’s side before the break – Bo’ness couldn’t capitalise after the break despite Ryan Porteous halving the deficit just before half time with a free kick.
With ten minutes remaining, Calum Rae made sure of the three points for the Prestonfield outfit when he cut inside after a stunning forward and fired into the top corner.
Bo’ness still sit eighth on goal difference but they are six points behind Albion Rovers in seventh. They now travel to Prestonfield this Saturday for the reverse fixture with Rose in fifth spot, just one point off second place.
East Stirlingshire went down 3-0 in Fife against Cowdenbeath in their festive double-header.
A double from Falkirk loanee Rhys Walker and a Jamie Docherty goal sealed the three points for the hosts with Pat Scullion’s side now winless in five matches in all competitions.
The Falkirk Stadium team are back in action this Saturday against the same opponents as they look to climb out of fourteenth. A win would take them back above the Blue Brazil.