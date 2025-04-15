Lowland League round-up: East Stirlingshire beat Gretna as they look to finish in top-half

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

East Stirlingshire boss Pat Scullion says his side have plenty of motivation heading into Saturday’s Scottish Lowland Football League final day trip to the University of Stirling.

The Falkirk club can round off the season with three wins on the spin if they pick up the three points at Forthbank – and getting a least a point would secure Shire’s spot in the top-half of the table.

And for Scullion, finishing ninth would represent a positive campaign after a difficult start which saw the team sit with just three points after ten outings. The Shire can finish above the likes of local rivals Bo’ness United and a number of other teams with vastly superior budgets.

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald after last Saturday’s 3-0 win over Gretna 2008 at home – thanks to goals by Ynyr Liddell, Ben Lamont and Mark Docherty – he hailed his squad’s efforts in recent weeks.

Midfielder Ynyr Liddell, right, celebrates scoring for East Stirlingshire against Gretna 2008 last Saturday during a 3-0 win for the home side with his team-mates (Pics by Michael Gillen)

"We want to finish strongly and we are on track to do that,” Scullion said. “We lost to a strong Albion Rovers deservedly but outwith that we've won at Broomhill, beat second-placed Celtic B and got a point and a clean sheet at (Civil Service) Strollers.

"The win over Gretna was a great performance. The only gripe I could have is that we should have scored more than three goals. Going on chances created, it could have way more – we missed some real sitters. But everything is positive around the club and the squad’s spirit is great.

"The points total we have accumulated come end of play Saturday is then a reference point for where we want to reach, and better, next season. We’ve beat last season’s points total already.”

He added: “We don’t have a big budget. We know that. But we are trying to give young players a chance and we are trying to play nice football that the fans enjoy. The second goal on Saturday was a great example of the type of moves we are trying to create. It’s unrealistic to expect us to be near the top of the league – to be where we are is really good going and a credit to everyone invovled with East Stirlingshire.”

Shire manager Pat Scullion makes his feelings known on the touchline (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Elsewhere, Bo’ness United lost 3-1 at home to Cumbernauld Colts as their sorry end to the season continued. Stuart Hunter’s side sit 11th, three points off the Shire after losing five on the spin. They travel to champions East Kilbride this Saturday.