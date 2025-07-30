Lowland League reconstruction confirmed by Scottish FA as local sides set for East switch

The Scottish FA has confirmed that the green light has been given for reconstruction of Scottish football’s fifth tier following the recent AGM of the governing body.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish Lowland Football League clubs already voted through reconstruction of the fifth tier earlier this year at their own AGM - with a West and East split now officially penned in for season 2026/27.

The pyramid set-up at tier five will now see two Lowland Leagues run alongside the Scottish Highland Football League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson confirmed: “The Scottish FA membership has approved a resolution that will enable a restructure of Tier 5 in Scottish football to take effect from the start of the 2026/27 season.

The Shire up against Bo'ness (Photo: Alan Murray)

“The restructure, which had already been approved by the Pyramid Working Group, will see the Lowland League replaced by a Lowland League East and a Lowland League West, with both leagues co-existing alongside the Highland League in the fifth tier.

“Further details will be communicated by the relevant leagues in due course.”

The West and East leagues will consist of 16 full member clubs, with an additional place being taken up by Celtic B (West) and Hearts B (East) if both choose to continue as guest clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Promotion will be opened up, with the champions from the each of the four tier six leagues (West of Scotland Premier Division, South of Scotland, East of Scotland Premier Division and East Region Midlands League) being promoted into their respective divisions if they meet the entry criteria.