Lowland League reconstruction confirmed by Scottish FA as local sides set for East switch
Scottish Lowland Football League clubs already voted through reconstruction of the fifth tier earlier this year at their own AGM - with a West and East split now officially penned in for season 2026/27.
The pyramid set-up at tier five will now see two Lowland Leagues run alongside the Scottish Highland Football League.
A spokesperson confirmed: “The Scottish FA membership has approved a resolution that will enable a restructure of Tier 5 in Scottish football to take effect from the start of the 2026/27 season.
“The restructure, which had already been approved by the Pyramid Working Group, will see the Lowland League replaced by a Lowland League East and a Lowland League West, with both leagues co-existing alongside the Highland League in the fifth tier.
“Further details will be communicated by the relevant leagues in due course.”
The West and East leagues will consist of 16 full member clubs, with an additional place being taken up by Celtic B (West) and Hearts B (East) if both choose to continue as guest clubs.
Promotion will be opened up, with the champions from the each of the four tier six leagues (West of Scotland Premier Division, South of Scotland, East of Scotland Premier Division and East Region Midlands League) being promoted into their respective divisions if they meet the entry criteria.