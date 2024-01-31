News you can trust since 1845
Lowland League: Pat Scullion hails substitutes' impact in crucial win over Gretna 2008

East Stirlingshire manager Pat Scullion hailed his substitutes’ impact off the bench as the Falkirk side claimed a crucial three points against Gretna 2008.
By Ben Kearney
Published 31st Jan 2024, 18:29 GMT
Boss Pat Scullion (Photo: Alan Murray)Boss Pat Scullion (Photo: Alan Murray)
Boss Pat Scullion (Photo: Alan Murray)

A double from Luke Rankin either side of a Gregor Fotheringham strike sealed the 3-2 home win for the Shire on Scottish Lowland Football League duty. It also means Gretna are now 14 points worse off that Scullion’s side.

On the match, the boss said: “We showed good character to come back. It was pretty pedestrian during the first half from both teams. We gave away a daft penalty and that was the difference. That gave them a lift. Luke Rankin takes the equaliser well.

“We started the second half better but concede the first goal again. We did score straight after it. Gregor Fotheringham has been getting into those positions and it was good to see him put one away.

Shire duo Fotheringham and Gomis (Photo: Alex Johnson)Shire duo Fotheringham and Gomis (Photo: Alex Johnson)
Shire duo Fotheringham and Gomis (Photo: Alex Johnson)

“That gave us a big lift. Luke does well for the winner and the main thing was that we saw it out. We’ve lost out so many times from a good position this season. The boys defended ever so well in the final moments.

“The boys who were on the bench saw us through the game – that really pleased me. The energy they bring is key and the attitude is spot on. The squad has been trimmed a wee bit now and the competition for places is excellent.

“The starting guys know that if they aren’t performing then they will come out of the team.”

Scullion also confirmed that Morgaro Gomis came off due to “tightness in his thigh” and that taking him off was simply down to taking no risks with the veteran midfielder who joined earlier this month.

