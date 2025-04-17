Lowland League no more: Fifth tier shake-up still on cards as latest proposal surfaces
In a shock turnaround, an initial indicative vote which suggested the shake-up – which would have seen a split Lowland League West and East introduced to make up three tier-five divisions – was nailed on to go through wasn't passed at a Lowland League general meeting last Thursday at Tynecastle.
Eight teams said no while seven said yes. One team abstained. An indicative vote for the switch-up to take place for season 2026/27 passed.
But the chance of a new league set-up for next season isn’t dead in the water. The Falkirk Herald understands another pyramid working group meeting will take place next week.
On the table is a similar proposal from the West of Scotland Football League which has been leaked via a number of Scottish football forums.
They hope to convince clubs that a similar structure should be in place with a number of key changes. A Lowland League club source speaking to the Falkirk Herald described the proposal as a “power grab”.
The West of Scotland and East of Scotland Football League bodies would assume control of the split fifth tier divisions. In essence, the Lowland League as a body would cease to exist with the new tier five leagues being merged, becoming the West of Scotland and East of Scotland’s top-tier Premier Divisions.
It is also believed that the West of Scotland proposal would look to increase ventilation within the pyramid. The new leagues would operate with a three-up and three-down policy to mirror the rest of the non-league system in the West and East.
Clubs would still need to have an Entry license to gain promotion to tier five.
However, if a champion club didn’t have a license, the highest-placed licensed side would be nominated for promotion as long as they finished within the top three.
In the leaked document, the West of Scotland described the Lowland League as “significantly divided”. They went on to point out that the division was “heavily dependent” on the West and East for administration and a number of key areas.