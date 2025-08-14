Lowland League: Late drama for East Stirlingshire and Bo'ness United

East Stirlingshire picked up their first point of the new Scottish Lowland Football League season on Saturday away to Berwick Rangers.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pat Scullion’s side had lost out in their three previous outings and arrived at Shielfield Park match second bottom above the University of Stirling on goal difference.

And it looked like it was going to be another tough afternoon for the Ochilview side when they found themselves a goal down after eight minutes when Greg Binnie volleyed home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the Shire rallied and turned the game around before the break.

Shire captain Morgaro Gomis in action v Berwick (Photo: Alan Bell)

Two goals in five minutes from Ayr United winger Jamie Hislop and Ynyr Liddell gave the visiting team a half-time lead.

And it looked like Scullion’s side were going to pick up the three points until late heartbreak.

Ben McCrystal was sent off for Berwick late on but they managed to level the match after 95 minutes when Taylor Hendry swept home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bo’ness United scored a stoppage-time winner in their Lowland League clash with Gretna 2008 at home to move into third spot.

Adam Masson was the late hero at Newtown Park, netting after 97 minutes to win the match 4-3 after an end-to-end encounter.

Tom Grant, Kieran Mitchell and Aldin El-Zubaidi were also on the scoresheet for Stuart Hunter’s team.

They now host West of Scotland Premier Division outfit Johnstone Burgh in the first round of the South Challenge Cup this Saturday.

The Shire host Cumbernauld Colts on league duty.