Lowland League hopefuls Shire land Low for new league campaign

East Stirlingshire have signed former Aberdeen, Dundee and Queen of the South midfielder Nicky Low.

He becomes the second top level player to join Derek Ure’s Lowland League squad for next season with a seasoned senior career behind him.

The Shire boss has also recruited defender Eddie Malone from Forfar Athletic and now adds Low who has more than 70 appearances in the Scottish Premiership and a League Cup winners’ medal to his name.

He was most recently with Derry City in the League of Ireland where he landed an Irish League Cup winners’ medal too.

He will join the Shire for pre-season training in June.

Shire have become the first of the local clubs to announce a pre-season tour.

They head to Yorkshire in July.

They’ll meet Northern Premier League First Division East team Brighouse Town FC on Saturday, July 13, the day after they play Frickley Town in their first friendly from their Wakefield base.